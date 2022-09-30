Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 85,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $229,566,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

