Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,096 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $34.68 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

