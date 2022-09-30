Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 16,933 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.50. 166,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

