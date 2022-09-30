Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 610 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,744.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 30,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.00. 203,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

