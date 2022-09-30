Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.26 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.20. 140,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $444.88 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

