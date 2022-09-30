Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 85,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

