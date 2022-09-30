Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Toro Energy Trading Up 10.4 %
OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,206. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Toro Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro Energy (TOEYF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.