Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Toro Energy Trading Up 10.4 %

OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,206. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

