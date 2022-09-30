Tornado Cash Price Tops $6.38 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $6.38 or 0.00033068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $63.80 million and $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 9,999,998 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

