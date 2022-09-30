TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $19.76

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $20.45. TORM shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 116 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of -236.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.