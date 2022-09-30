Topaz Energy (TPZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) recently:

9/29/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.50 to C$30.00.

9/28/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

9/13/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$30.75 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

8/3/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.25 to C$31.50.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.83. 174,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,840. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.31 and a 52-week high of C$24.80.

Get Topaz Energy Corp alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.