Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.2 days.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

