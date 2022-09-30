Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

