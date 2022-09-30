Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in September

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 211,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,486. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

