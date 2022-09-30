TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $33.92 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TODGF. Barclays raised shares of TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

