tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday.
tinyBuild Stock Performance
Shares of TBLD opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.64. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £240.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,950.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.45.
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
