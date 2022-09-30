TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. TigerCash has a market cap of $356,492.80 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,673.85 or 1.00063452 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006004 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

