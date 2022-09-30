thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 66,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.