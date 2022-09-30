Throne (THN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468,879.00

Throne (THN) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $468,879.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne launched on May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Throne is www.thr.one.

Throne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

