Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.60. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $476,157. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.