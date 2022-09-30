Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.

Thor Industries Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.