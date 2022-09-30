Thomas Catinazzo Sells 443 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $10,069.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 734 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $15,604.84.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 1,323,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,871. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.