Theta Fuel Price Down 1.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $300.12 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00089668 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067069 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018516 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007915 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,630,849,600 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
