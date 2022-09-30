The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valens Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valens will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valens by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valens by 26.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

