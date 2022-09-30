The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Valens Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valens will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
