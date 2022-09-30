The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 742,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 185,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Pennant Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Stephens cut The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

