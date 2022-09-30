The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) to “Neutral”

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 598,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 298,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

