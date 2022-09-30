The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 4.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. 136,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,343,278. The company has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

