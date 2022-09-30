The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Commerce Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,902,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,961,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 99,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

