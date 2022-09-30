The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $502.76

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 502.76 ($6.07) and traded as low as GBX 501.20 ($6.06). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.10), with a volume of 2,523 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £96.53 million and a PE ratio of 967.31.

About The Character Group

(Get Rating)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.