The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.