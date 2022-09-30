The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Boeing by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. 163,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,611. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.