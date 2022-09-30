Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.56.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

