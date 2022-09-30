Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.56.
About Thai Beverage Public
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.