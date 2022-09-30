TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSPG remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 926,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,240. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.