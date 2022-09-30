Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00007326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,314,569 coins and its circulating supply is 910,820,980 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

