Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.73. The company had a trading volume of 198,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.