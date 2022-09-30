Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as low as $26.65. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 151,922 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 87.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter worth $321,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter worth $10,839,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth $1,520,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

