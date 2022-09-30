Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in September

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at 35.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of 35.00 and a 52 week high of 35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 36.35.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

