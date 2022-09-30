Terracoin (TRC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $304,921.96 and $26.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,663.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00620863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00251273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.