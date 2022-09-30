Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.20

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 1926515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.68).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

