Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 3,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

