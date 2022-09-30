Telsey Advisory Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. NIKE has a 1-year low of $94.48 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,330,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

