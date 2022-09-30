Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

