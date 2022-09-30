Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

TTNDY stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

