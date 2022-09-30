TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Up 160.7% in September

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TD Stock Performance

GLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,199. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. TD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TD during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

