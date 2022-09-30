TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Update

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 481.3% from the August 31st total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSPQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 187,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,984. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.