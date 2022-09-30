TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

