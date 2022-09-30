tBTC (TBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,261.00

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. tBTC has a market cap of $6.53 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,644.76 or 1.01027983 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, tBTC has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get tBTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About tBTC

tBTC’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for tBTC is medium.com/@keep_project. The official website for tBTC is tbtc.network.

Buying and Selling tBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.