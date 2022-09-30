TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases 729,100 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 8.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,361. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612 over the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

