TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $2.49 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 213,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.2 %

PBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,318,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

