TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,904 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 291,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,240,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

