Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $24.38. Tata Motors shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 9,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 58.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

